New Feature in ChatGPT: Create Your Own Custom Chatbots

OpenAI has recently launched a new feature for ChatGPT subscribers, allowing them to create their own custom chatbots known as GPTs. This feature is designed to help users go beyond the standard, general-purpose ChatGPT model and develop more specialized models for specific areas and tasks.

Creating a custom GPT is a simple process that requires no coding knowledge or skills. Users can start a conversation with the GPT Builder and explain what they want the GPT to do. They can give it a name, description, and instructions. Additionally, users can select the specific capabilities they want their GPT to possess, such as Web Browsing, DALL-E Image Generation, and/or Code Interpreter. It is even possible to integrate real-world data to connect the GPT to external databases, email inboxes, and e-commerce systems.

To create a custom GPT, users can sign into ChatGPT with their subscriber account and select the option to “Create a GPT” in the My GPTs section. The GPT Builder will guide users through the process, offering suggestions for names and generating images to represent the GPT. Users can customize and refine their GPT responding to questions and selecting preferences.

Once the custom GPT is created, users can test it running different scenarios, uploading documents, and evaluating its responses. They can make adjustments, save the GPT, and choose whether to keep it private, share it with specific individuals, or make it publicly available.

This new feature opens up a range of possibilities for users to design chatbots tailored to their specific needs. Whether it’s for personal use or within organizations, custom GPTs have the potential to automate tasks and enhance productivity with the help of AI.

FAQ

1. Who can create custom GPTs in ChatGPT?

The custom GPT feature is available to ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise subscribers.

2. Can I create a custom GPT without coding knowledge?

Yes, you can create a custom GPT without any coding knowledge or skills. The GPT Builder simplifies the process.

3. Can I integrate real-world data into my custom GPT?

Yes, you can integrate real-world data into your custom GPT, allowing it to connect with external databases, email inboxes, and e-commerce systems.

4. Can I test my custom GPT before saving it?

Yes, once the custom GPT is created, you can test it running different scenarios, uploading documents, and evaluating its responses.