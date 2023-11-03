Instagram Launches New Feature to Add Song Lyrics to Reels

Instagram, the popular social media platform owned Meta, has introduced an exciting new feature that allows users to add song lyrics to their Reels. This addition brings the same functionality that users have been enjoying on Instagram Stories to the Reels platform.

Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, made the announcement on his Broadcast Channel, expressing the team’s observation of users manually adding song lyrics to their videos. Mosseri stated that this new feature aims to simplify the process for users and enhance their ability to express themselves creatively. He also revealed that more features for Reels are currently in development.

To add song lyrics to an Instagram Reel, users can follow a few simple steps. While editing the video, they need to tap on the music icon and select a song. Once the desired song is chosen, users can swipe left to add the lyrics. This feature operates similarly to the Music feature on Instagram Stories.

In addition to this update, Instagram is also testing a collaborative carousel post feature. Users will soon have the ability to invite their friends to contribute to their feed posts selecting the “Add to post” option. This collaborative feature aims to foster creative collaborations among users and enhance the overall engagement on the platform.

Furthermore, Instagram is actively testing an option that allows users to see posts exclusively from verified accounts. By introducing this feature, Instagram aims to make verified accounts more visible and provide a safer environment for users.

Recently, Instagram and Facebook also announced ad-free subscription plans in Europe, which allow users in the European Union, European Economic Area, and Switzerland to access the platforms without any ads for a monthly fee.

With these new features and updates, Instagram continues to establish itself as a leading social media platform, providing its users with innovative tools and enhanced creative opportunities.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Can I add song lyrics to my Instagram Reels?

Yes, Instagram has introduced a new feature that allows users to add song lyrics to their Reels, similar to how it’s done on Instagram Stories.

2. How do I add song lyrics to my Instagram Reels?

To add song lyrics, tap on the music icon while editing your Reel and select a song. Once the song is chosen, swipe left to add the lyrics.

3. Is Instagram testing any other features?

Yes, Instagram is currently testing a collaborative carousel post feature, where users can invite friends to contribute to their feed posts selecting “Add to post.”

4. Will Instagram users be able to see posts from only verified people?

Instagram is actively testing the option to see posts exclusively from verified accounts, providing a safer environment for users and making verified accounts more visible.

5. Are there ad-free subscription plans available for Instagram in Europe?

Yes, Instagram and Facebook have recently introduced ad-free subscription plans in Europe, allowing users to access the platforms without any ads for a monthly fee.