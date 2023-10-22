Ranveer Singh’s Comment on Deepika Padukone’s Stunning Photos Sets Internet Ablaze

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are known as Bollywood’s power couple. Their love and affection for each other have always defined relationship goals. The couple never misses an opportunity to shower each other with love, but they also playfully pull each other’s legs.

Recently, Deepika Padukone shared some photos of herself wearing a blazing red dress, and it created a stir on the internet. Fans flooded the comments section with compliments and well wishes. However, one comment stood out among the rest – that of Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer Singh, being the doting husband he is, took to social media to comment on Deepika’s stunning photos. He wrote, “Yeh Laal Ishq…” This comment from the Gully Boy actor further fueled the admiration for Deepika Padukone, as netizens couldn’t stop praising her beauty.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone has an exciting project lined up. She will be seen in the highly anticipated film ‘Fighter,’ alongside Hrithik Roshan in the lead role. The star-studded cast also includes veteran actor Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and Sanjeeda Shaikh. Directed Siddharth Anand, the film is set to release on January 25, 2024.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone continue to be the toast of Bollywood with their love and talent. Their fans eagerly await their on-screen and off-screen appearances, always ready to shower them with love and support.

Definitions:

– Power couple: A term used to describe a couple who are both equally successful and influential in their respective fields.

– Relationship goals: An aspirational term used to describe the qualities and dynamics of a successful and admirable relationship.

– Netizens: Internet users or citizens who actively engage in online platforms and communities.

– Leading man: The main male actor or protagonist in a film.

– Star-studded cast: A term used to describe a cast that includes many famous and talented actors.

