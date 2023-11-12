The Era of Three-Way Drag Races with V8 Engines is Coming to an End

Get ready to bid farewell to the era of three-way drag races featuring iconic V8 muscle cars. In a recent video Hagerty, Jason Cammisa commemorates the approaching end of production for the Dodge Challenger and Chevrolet Camaro with a final showdown down the quarter-mile.

While the Chevy Camaro SS, generating 455 horsepower, is the least powerful of the trio, it proves its mettle clocking a 12.2-second quarter-mile time at 118 mph, securing the top spot. The Mustang GT, in its 500-hp Dark Horse version, trails behind with a time of 12.5 seconds at 115 mph. The Dodge Challenger Scat Pack Widebody, boasting 485 horsepower, matches the Mustang’s 12.5-second time but lags in speed at 112 mph.

It’s essential to note the transmission differences between the contenders. The Camaro and Challenger rely on automatic transmissions, while the Mustang Dark Horse sports a manual. Additionally, the Camaro benefits from a 10-speed transmission, providing quicker gear shifts and a slight advantage over its rivals. Speculation arises if the Mustang would have fared differently with its own 10-speed gearbox.

In the second race, Cammisa introduces a new lineup of competitors featuring the Toyota Supra, Lotus Emira, and BMW M2. Despite having less power than the Mustang’s Dark Horse, the blue Mustang confidently emerges as the winner, leaving the other cars in its wake.

As we bid farewell to the era of these three iconic muscle cars with powerful V8 engines, we can’t help but reflect on their significant contributions to automotive history. While we may never witness this particular combination of cars and engines again, the spirit of performance and fierce competition continues to thrive in the evolving landscape of the automotive industry.

