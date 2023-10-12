James Cramer’s Apology Over Meta Platforms Investment: A Year Later

Last year, James Cramer, a well-known stock market advisor, surprised many expressing remorse for championing Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) as an investment on CNBC. The tech giant had experienced a significant drop in its stock value following disappointing earnings results. However, Meta has since made a strong comeback.

In 2021, Meta’s share price reached nearly $400 as the company shifted its strategic direction towards a “metaverse” concept with a focus on a professional virtual reality platform. Cramer had been a staunch supporter of Meta, even advising viewers to invest in the company after an insightful interview with CEO Mark Zuckerberg on the metaverse.

But the landscape changed dramatically, and Meta’s stocks plummeted to $100 October 2022, a sharp decline from earlier in the year. It was a humbling trajectory for Meta, reminiscent of figures the company hadn’t seen since 2016.

Cramer publicly acknowledged his mistake, stating, “I trusted this management team. That was ill-advised. The hubris here is extraordinary, and I apologize. What did I get wrong? I trusted them, not myself. For that, I regret.”

Now, almost a year after Cramer’s confession, Meta has regained its momentum. The stock has surged approximately 270%, trading at $327.82, with a gain of 1.86% the closing bell on October 11th. This impressive rally can be attributed to the growing AI industry, renewed market appetite, and Meta’s revamped financial health.

Investors are once again showing confidence in Meta, as the company benefits from favorable market conditions and its positioning in the metaverse space. It’s important to note that investing in stocks carries risks, and this content should not be considered investment advice.

Sources:

– James Cramer Apology on CNBC

– Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) financial reports

– Market analysis and trends in the stock market.