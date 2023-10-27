New Article: Roku Faces Significant Layoffs in the Bay Area

Roku, a prominent streaming hardware maker based in the Bay Area, has recently undergone its third round of layoffs within a year. This major restructuring effort has resulted in significant job losses for the company, with the exact numbers now being disclosed.

According to a WARN notice filed on September 21st, a total of 136 Roku employees in the Bay Area will be laid off November 20th. These workers, who encompass various roles and responsibilities within the company, will unfortunately be bidding farewell to their jobs in the coming weeks.

This round of layoffs brings the total headcount at Roku to just over 3,200 employees. It’s worth noting that at the end of 2022, the company boasted a workforce of 3,600 individuals, as revealed recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The downsizing effort, known in corporate terminology as a “restructuring,” is estimated to have cost Roku a significant sum between $45 to $65 million in severance packages and associated charges.

In light of these developments, Roku’s stock experienced a fluctuation in value. Following the announcement of the layoffs, the company’s shares rose to $86. However, as of Friday morning, the stock price has settled at just over $56 per share. This demonstrates the impact that significant organizational changes can have on investor sentiment and the overall market valuation of a company.

A spokesperson from Roku has since confirmed that the employees listed in the WARN notice are indeed part of the September layoff round. While this may bring some clarity to the situation, it is still a challenging time for those affected the job cuts.

Unfortunately, Roku is not the only tech company facing such difficulties. Just recently, Qualcomm, a company with a significant presence in Silicon Valley, announced its plans to lay off 1,258 employees in California, including nearly 200 individuals from its San Jose offices.

