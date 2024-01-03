Bollywood Celebrities Welcome 2024 in Style

In the highly anticipated New Year’s Eve celebrations of Bollywood’s favorite celebrities, they spared no expense in jet-setting off to exotic destinations and flaunted their impeccable fashion sense. From picturesque Swiss vacations to intimate getaways in stunning locations, these stars have truly set the bar high for ringing in the new year.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, also known as the royals of Bollywood, took their family on their annual Swiss vacation. While they looked absolutely regal in their New Year’s Eve outfits, it was their “after party” ensembles that stole the show and captured everyone’s hearts.

Sonakshi Sinha, on the other hand, chose a different path and explored Egypt, immersing herself in its rich history and culture. Her encounters with mummies and uncovering ancient cosmetics secrets of the queens left her mind blown and her fans in awe.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha embarked on a weekend of adventure, traveling between London and Austria. Along the way, the AAP MP showcased an impressive collection of sweaters, delighting all the sweater enthusiasts out there.

Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor opted for a serene and breathtaking getaway to Bhutan, accompanied their children. Mira Kapoor’s bare-faced photos amidst the snow-capped mountains and pine trees of Bhutan served as a reminder to prioritize skincare in the new year.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal chose to celebrate their special occasion in Rajasthan, a place close to their hearts and the location of their wedding. Their love story continues to captivate fans as they create beautiful memories in this favored spot.

Not to be outdone, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal had an unexpected encounter with Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar, and Kriti Sanon in Dubai, treating their fans to an epic crossover selfie.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also joined the festivities in Dubai, basking in the dazzling fireworks and positive energy that the new year brings.

As we bid farewell to 2023 and welcome 2024, we wish these Bollywood celebrities and all our cherished stars a happy and prosperous year ahead. May their adventures, fashion choices, and joy continue to inspire us throughout this year and beyond.