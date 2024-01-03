Celebrities Welcome 2024 in Style

Summary: As New Year’s Eve festivities came to an end, celebrities took to social media to share how they celebrated the arrival of 2024. From stunning fashion choices to performances and supporting loved ones, these stars rang in the new year with style.

1. Beyoncé:

While the exact location of Beyoncé’s New Year’s Eve celebration remains a mystery, one thing is for sure – she looked fabulous. The award-winning singer shared photos of herself in a cute plaid skirt suit paired with a white bustier top, platform heels, a matching white purse, and square sunglasses.

2. Megan Thee Stallion:

Megan Thee Stallion turned heads in an ornate dress with thigh-high splits on both sides. The Houston hottie not only performed at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve show but also enjoyed the holiday with friends.

3. Cardi B:

Cardi B exuded confidence as she posed in an artsy Sergio Castaño Peña dress that accentuated her curves. The rapper also delighted fans sharing pictures of her energetic performance in Miami to a massive crowd on NYE.

4. Jordyn Woods:

Jordyn Woods showed her support for her boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns, attending his basketball game at Madison Square Garden. The socialite rocked a stylish feathered-adorned coat, wide-leg jeans, and platform heels.

5. Coco Jones:

Coco Jones looked radiant in a strapless black ANNAKIKI quilted gown as she announced her performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve. Her glamorous appearance and talent captivated the audience.

Celebrities are known for making the most of special occasions, and New Year’s Eve is no exception. Whether dazzling on stage, cheering for loved ones, or flaunting incredible fashion choices, these stars definitely know how to welcome a new year in style.