Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – A Massive Game with Preloading and Bonuses

The highly anticipated release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is just around the corner. This iteration of the popular franchise promises to continue the captivating story that started with the 2019 Modern Warfare reboot. With a new campaign, multiplayer features, and an updated version of the zombies game mode, players have a lot to look forward to. But when exactly can you start playing? Let’s take a closer look at the release date and time.

According to Activision Blizzard, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be available worldwide on November 10. However, due to different time zones, the exact moment may vary depending on where you live. For those on the West Coast, the game will be accessible starting at 9 p.m. PT on November 9. This gives players a head start on diving into the action-packed gameplay.

If you’ve pre-ordered the game, you’re in luck! Early access to the campaign has been available since November 2, allowing eager gamers to get a taste of what’s to come. Preloading is another attractive option, especially considering the massive size of Modern Warfare 3. The install size is approximately 150 GB on PC and a staggering 240 GB on PlayStation 5. However, it’s worth mentioning that the maximum install size includes Call of Duty HQ, a new launcher that encompasses all Call of Duty products. If you choose not to install all components, your file size will be smaller.

For those who have pre-ordered, there are some enticing bonuses waiting for you. Digital pre-orders grant early access to the multiplayer open beta and early campaign access. Both digital and physical pre-orders include the Soap Operator Pack, adding extra value to your purchase. Additionally, specific retailers offer their own rewards. GameStop pre-orders come with a Steelbook Case, while Walmart pre-orders include KontrolFreek Thumbsticks.

Get ready to join the action as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 launches on November 10 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. It’s going to be an exhilarating experience that will have players immersed in the intense world of modern warfare.

