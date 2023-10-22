Romantic and Cute Instagram Captions for Engagements

Congratulations on your engagement! Finding your forever person is a huge deal, and now it’s time to share the exciting news with the world. But coming up with the perfect Instagram caption can be a challenge. Luckily, Women’s Health has compiled a list of 105 simple, cute, and appropriately romantic Instagram captions for every kind of bride-to-be.

For the hopeless romantics, here are a few captions that capture the overwhelming love and excitement you’re feeling: “I can’t wait for forever with you,” “Here’s to the first day of the rest of our lives,” and “Forever starts now.” These captions express the anticipation of building a life together and the happiness of finding your best friend.

If you’re looking for something a bit more playful, consider these cute captions: “Life update: I am a fiancée,” “Consider this an official announcement: We’re both off the market forever,” and “I finally decided he/she/they passed the vibe check.” These captions show off your joy while adding a touch of humor to the announcement.

And for those who love TV and movie references, there are captions inspired some of your favorite shows and films: “If soulmates do exist, they’re not found. They’re made” (The Good Place), “To infinity and beyond” (Toy Story), and “I look at you and I’m home” (Finding Nemo).

No matter which caption you choose, the most important thing is to share your happiness with the world. So, post those adorable pics, start planning the wedding of your dreams, and get ready for one of the best nights of your life so far!

Sources:

– Women’s Health (no URL)