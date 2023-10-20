Meet Big Brother’s Henry: Age, Job, and Friendship with Jordan

In the latest Big Brother eviction, housemates Zak and Henry are up for the public vote. Both housemates have made an impression throughout the series, making it difficult to say goodbye to either of them. Henry, who is 25 years old, admitted that despite his age, he does not feel like an adult. He expressed his excitement about learning life skills such as cooking, cleaning, and doing laundry during his time in the house.

Originally from Toddington in the Cotswolds, Henry is a food writer. He has previously written for publications such as British GQ, Evening Standard, and Vice. In his introductory video, Henry mentioned that his job involves eating and drinking, which he gets paid for. He also acknowledged that his career might annoy his fellow housemates if he were to critique their food.

Henry’s nomination for eviction came from Dylan, Olivia, Noky, and Jenkin. However, Henry’s mother, Suzy, is hopeful that he will continue to stay in the Big Brother house longer than others. While Henry’s political beliefs lean towards the conservative party, he also expressed his support for the royal family, stating that those who dislike the institution should leave the country.

Inside the house, Henry formed a close bond with fellow housemate Jordan. The two have been inseparable since the beginning, with Jordan even referring to Henry as his “husband” in a playful manner. This led viewers to speculate about a possible romantic connection between the two. However, they are currently just good friends.

For those curious about Henry’s Instagram, his handle is @iamhenrysouthan. With a blue tick and over 5,000 followers, his profile is currently private. However, his bio hints at an Instagram filled with boujie restaurant experiences.

As we await the results of the eviction, viewers can continue to follow Henry’s journey in the Big Brother house.