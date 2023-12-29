Netflix Unveils Exciting Lineup of January 2024 Releases

Netflix is set to kick off the new year with a bang, offering viewers a thrilling selection of series and movies in January 2024. Among the highly-anticipated releases is the crime drama “Griselda,” featuring Emmy nominee Sofia Vergara, known for her role in “Modern Family.” In a departure from her comedic background, Vergara takes on the challenging role of a real-life Miami cocaine kingpin in the late ’70s and early ’80s. This gripping miniseries, brought to viewers the talented creative team behind “Narcos” and “Narcos: Mexico,” promises a dark and intense viewing experience.

Another must-watch series is the action-comedy “The Brothers Sun,” starring Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh. The show follows a Taiwanese gangster who travels to Los Angeles to protect his unsuspecting family from his criminal connections. With its blend of action and humor, “The Brothers Sun” is sure to captivate audiences.

On the movie front, Netflix delivers a diverse range of options. “Good Grief,” written, directed, and starring Dan Levy from “Schitt’s Creek,” explores the journey of a man grieving the loss of his husband, embarking on a trip to Paris with friends in an attempt to heal. Meanwhile, “Lift” showcases the talents of Kevin Hart and Gugu Mbatha-Raw in an adrenaline-pumping action-comedy centered around a midair heist. Additionally, “Society of the Snow” tells the harrowing tale of survival after a plane crash in the treacherous Andes mountains.

Fans of popular Netflix shows will also have plenty to look forward to in January 2024. Season 8 of the heartwarming and transformative series “Queer Eye” arrives, with the Fab Five enriching lives in and around New Orleans. For documentary enthusiasts, “Bitconned,” a gripping exploration of crypto-crime, will be available for streaming. Sports lovers can delve into the world of tennis with the release of Season 2 of the inside-tennis sports docuseries, “Break Point.”

In addition to the thrilling new releases, Netflix will also be adding popular shows to its library. All four seasons of the comedy “Tacoma FD,” all six seasons of NBC’s family drama “This Is Us,” and all three seasons of the addiction-recovery comedy “Loudermilk” will be available to binge-watch.

Excitement is building as viewers eagerly await the arrival of these captivating series and movies. Get ready to immerse yourself in the world of crime, comedy, action, and heartfelt storytelling as Netflix sets the stage for an unforgettable January 2024.