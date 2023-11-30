What’s Incoming: Exciting New Releases Coming to Netflix in December 2023

Netflix, the popular streaming platform, is all set to bring a fresh wave of entertainment to its subscribers in December 2023. With a diverse lineup of movies and shows, Netflix aims to captivate its global audience. From thought-provoking dramas to comedic documentaries, there is something for everyone to enjoy this holiday season.

One of the most highly anticipated releases is the provocative drama “May December” directed Todd Haynes. Starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore, the film explores a scandal from the past as an actress delves into the life of a woman she is set to portray. Another noteworthy movie is “Maestro,” a biopic about the legendary composer Leonard Bernstein, featuring the talents of Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan.

In the world of series, Netflix brings the conclusion of the sixth and final season of “The Crown.” Imelda Staunton takes on the role of Queen Elizabeth as the series dives into the fascinating dynamics of royal weddings in the 2000s. Comedy enthusiasts can look forward to the holiday special of “The Great British Baking Show” and standup specials from Trevor Noah and Ricky Gervais.

FAQ:

Q: What are some of the highlights in movies on Netflix this December?

A: Some notable movies coming to Netflix include “May December” and “Maestro,” featuring Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, Bradley Cooper, and Carey Mulligan.

Q: Which series will be concluding on Netflix?

A: The highly acclaimed series “The Crown” will be completing its sixth and final season, offering insights into the royal weddings of the 2000s.

Q: Can you mention any comedy specials premiering on Netflix in December?

A: Netflix will be showcasing standup comedy specials from Trevor Noah and Ricky Gervais, providing laughter-filled entertainment during the holiday season.