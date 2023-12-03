New Releases on Netflix: Exciting Shows and Movies to Watch in December 2023

Netflix has an impressive lineup of new shows and movies set to be released in December 2023, offering something for every viewer’s taste. From thought-provoking dramas to thrilling documentaries, here’s a sneak peek at what you can expect to see on the streaming platform this month.

For movie enthusiasts, December kicks off with “May December,” a gripping drama directed Todd Haynes. The film follows an actress played Natalie Portman who embarks on a journey to meet a woman involved in a scandal from the past, whom she will be portraying in an upcoming movie. Another highly anticipated release is “Maestro,” a biopic about the legendary composer Leonard Bernstein, featuring Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan in leading roles. And if you’re a fan of sci-fi, don’t miss out on “Rebel Moon – Part 1: A Child of Fire,” a big-budget epic directed Zack Snyder, which tells the story of a woman tasked with defending a peaceful space colony from an invasion.

On the television front, the final season of the critically acclaimed series “The Crown” is set to conclude this month, offering an intimate look at the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth, played Imelda Staunton. Fans of baking competitions will be delighted to know that “The Great British Baking Show” is also returning with a special holiday episode.

Additionally, Netflix will be rolling out a variety of captivating documentaries, thrilling documentaries, and stand-up comedy specials featuring renowned comedians like Trevor Noah and Ricky Gervais.

FAQ:

1. When will the final season of “The Crown” be released?

The final season of “The Crown” will be available to stream on December 14.

2. What are some of the highly anticipated movies coming to Netflix in December?

Some of the highly anticipated movies coming to Netflix in December include “May December,” “Maestro,” and “Rebel Moon – Part 1: A Child of Fire.”

3. Are there any intriguing documentaries to look forward to this month?

Yes, Netflix will be releasing captivating documentaries, such as “Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only” and “Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team.”

4. Who are the lead actors in the biopic “Maestro”?

Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan are the lead actors in the biopic “Maestro.”

5. Is there a holiday special episode of “The Great British Baking Show”?

Yes, “The Great British Baking Show” will have a special holiday episode airing on December 8.