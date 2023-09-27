New Releases Coming to Netflix in October

Netflix has announced a thrilling lineup of new releases for the month of October. From highly anticipated series to exciting documentaries and films, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

October 6 marks the release of Lupin, Part 3, the continuation of the popular Netflix series. Fans will be delighted to dive back into the world of Arsène Lupin and his adventures.

On October 9, Fair Play, a captivating film, will make its debut on Netflix. The movie promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats with its gripping storyline.

For the little ones, AfterBlippi’s Big Dino Adventure will be available on October 11. Kids will join Blippi on an exciting journey filled with dinosaurs and learning.

Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul, a documentary shedding light on the controversial e-cigarette industry, will be released on October 12. Viewers will gain insight into the rise and subsequent decline of the popular vaping brand.

October 15 brings back childhood memories with the release of the Spy Kids trilogy. Families can embark on thrilling adventures with Carmen and Juni Cortez.

On October 17, Camp Courage, a documentary showcasing the transformative power of summer camps, will be available for streaming. It offers a heartwarming look at the impact of these experiences on children.

The Family Business, Seasons 1-4 will be released on October 24. This captivating series delves into the world of organized crime and the challenges faced a family trying to balance their criminal activities with their personal lives.

Wrapping up the month, October 31 brings Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga, a hilarious comedy special that is sure to leave audiences in stitches.

Netflix continues to provide a diverse range of content for viewers to enjoy. With an array of exciting releases coming in October, there is no shortage of entertainment options to look forward to.

