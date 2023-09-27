Exciting New Titles Coming to Netflix in October

October is almost here, bringing with it the spooky season and a fresh selection of movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix. One highly anticipated film is Fair Play, directed Chloe Domont and filled with dramatic moments. But there are many other exciting titles to look forward to as well. Here is a list of what you can expect to see on Netflix next month:

– October 1: Some of the notable additions on this day include the popular TV show “60 Days In: Season 4,” the Academy Award-winning film “A Beautiful Mind,” and the beloved family movie “Casper.”

– October 2: Get ready for a sweet treat with “Strawberry Shortcake and the Beast of Berry Bog.”

– October 3: Laugh along with comedian Beth Stelling in her special “If You Didn’t Want Me Then.”

– October 4: Explore the world of football with “Beckham (UK)” and witness the intense battle for dominance in “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber: Season 1.”

– October 5: Prepare for adventure with “Lupin: Part 3,” the continuation of the popular French series.

– October 6: Satiate your appetite for mystery and suspense with “A Deadly Invitation” and the highly anticipated film “Ballerina.”

– October 9: Dive into the romantic drama “After” and embark on a dinosaur-filled adventure with “Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure.”

These are just a few highlights from the extensive list of titles coming to Netflix in October. Whether you’re in the mood for action, comedy, romance, or something else entirely, there’s bound to be something that catches your interest. So grab your popcorn and get ready for a month filled with entertainment!

