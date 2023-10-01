What’s Coming to Netflix in October 2021: A Preview

Netflix has announced a plethora of new movies, series, and documentaries that will be available for streaming in October 2021. Here are some highlights of what’s to come:

On October 13, fans of LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising will be excited to catch Season 1: Part 2. This family-friendly anime series continues with thrilling adventures and epic battles.

For fans of spy action, the beloved Spy Kids franchise will be hitting Netflix on October 14. Get ready to experience the excitement of Spy Kids, Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams, and Spy Kids 3: Game Over.

October 15 brings the comedy film Tammy and the crime thriller The Misfits to Netflix. These films are perfect for a cozy night in.

For documentary enthusiasts, Camp Courage will be available on October 16. This inspiring documentary explores the journey of several children facing challenges at a unique summer camp.

On October 17, the animated series Oggy Oggy: Season 3 will be released. Join Oggy the cat and his friends on their mischievous adventures.

From comedy specials to thrilling series, October 18 offers a variety of options. Catch Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had, the hilarious comedy special, or dive into the vampire-themed series I Woke Up A Vampire. Additionally, the critically acclaimed film Silver Linings Playbook will be available for those looking for a dose of romance and drama.

Indian series Kaala Paani will premiere on October 19. Set in a prison in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the show explores the lives of the inmates.

Get ready for thrilling obstacle courses with American Ninja Warrior Seasons 12-13, available on October 19. Fans of supernatural series will enjoy the third season of Bebefinn and the intriguing Bodies.

October 20 brings the new season of the animated series Neon, along with the Netflix film Disco Inferno. Additionally, fans of the popular series Big Mouth can look forward to Season 7.

Other notable releases include Crashing Eid, Crypto Boy, and Flashback on October 21, Kandasamys: The Baby on October 22, and Princess Power: Season 2 on October 23.

To end the month, Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga, a comedy special, will be released on October 31. This is just a taste of what’s to come on Netflix in October 2021. Stay tuned for more exciting releases!

