Cobra Kai Creators Take on Explosive Comedy Drama in Obliterated

In the new Netflix series, Obliterated, the creators of Cobra Kai venture into unfamiliar territory, delivering an explosive comedy-drama that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats. Starring Nick Zano and Shelley Hennig, the show follows a group of US Armed Forces and intelligence service members who, after successfully defusing what they thought was a nuclear bomb, discover that it was a fake. Now, amidst the chaos and their own intoxication from the celebratory festivities in Las Vegas, they must locate the real bomb before it wreaks havoc.

The talented cast also includes Terrence Terrell, Alyson Gorske, C. Thomas Howell, Eugene Kim, and Kimi Rutledge, who bring their skills to the table in this thrilling series. Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald, the masterminds behind Cobra Kai, show their versatility as creators in Obliterated.

While the storyline packs a punch, it is not the only element that captivates audiences. The soundtrack, composed Leo Birenberg (Bottoms) and Zach Robinson, adds an extra layer of intensity and excitement to the series. The full soundtrack is available for streaming, showcasing the duo’s ability to craft music that complements the adrenaline-fueled narrative.

Beyond the original score, Obliterated incorporates a mix of beloved party anthems and unexpected song choices throughout its episodes. From Elvis Presley to Charli XCX, the show’s soundtrack widens its appeal and enhances key moments within the storyline.

For those eager to dive deeper into the musical landscape of Obliterated, an episode-by-episode breakdown of the songs featured is available. Each episode showcases a unique selection of tracks that further contribute to the immersive experience of the series.

With all eight episodes of Obliterated released on November 30, 2023, viewers can now embark on a thrilling journey filled with explosive twists, comedic moments, and an unforgettable soundtrack. Brace yourself for a rollercoaster ride of emotions as the creators of Cobra Kai prove that they have what it takes to deliver a different kind of action-packed drama.