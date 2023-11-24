How to Watch Netflix from Anywhere with a VPN

If you’re planning a winter vacation overseas or have to travel outside of the country for any reason, you may discover your home Netflix content is unavailable while you’re abroad. As a paying Netflix subscriber, you might be frustrated, especially as prices continue to rise. But due to various licensing agreements, Netflix has deals to only show certain content in certain countries. This means you could potentially be blocked from continuing a show or movie you started back at home.

Fortunately, there is a solution. By using a virtual private network (VPN), you can watch all the Netflix content you want, from wherever you are in the world. A VPN allows you to make it look like you’re at home even when you’re traveling overseas. Here’s how it works.

Using a VPN allows you topass the geographic restrictions put in place Netflix. When you connect to a VPN server, your IP address changes to the address of the VPN server you’re connecting through. This hides your real IP address and physical location from Netflix. Netflix, in turn, registers your location as the location of the VPN server you’re using, allowing you to access the content available in that country.

To watch Netflix internationally with a VPN, follow these four simple steps:

1. Subscribe to a VPN service that is capable of consistently unblocking Netflix in your desired location.

2. Download and install the VPN software on your computer or device.

3. Connect to a VPN server in your home country.

4. Launch Netflix and enjoy watching your favorite shows and movies.

While VPN use can sometimes be blocked Netflix, most mainstream VPNs, such as the top-rated ExpressVPN or Surfshark, are typically reliable in providing access to Netflix. However, it’s important to remember that using a VPN to access geographically restricted content may violate Netflix’s terms of service. While there haven’t been widespread reports of account termination, it’s still a possibility.

In conclusion, a VPN is a useful tool for accessing your favorite Netflix content while traveling abroad. Follow the steps outlined above, and you’ll be able to enjoy your favorite shows and movies no matter where you are in the world.

FAQ

Can I watch Netflix internationally with a VPN?

Yes, you can watch Netflix internationally with a VPN following the steps mentioned in the article.

Which VPN service should I use to unblock Netflix?

Top VPN services like ExpressVPN or Surfshark are recommended for consistently unblocking Netflix while traveling abroad.

Could using a VPN to access Netflix content result in the termination of my account?

While it is possible, there haven’t been widespread reports of account termination for using a VPN to unblock Netflix. However, it’s important to proceed at your own risk and be aware of Netflix’s terms of service.