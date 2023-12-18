New McDonald’s Spinoff Restaurant Features Unique Menu and Limited Offerings

Summary: McDonald’s is launching a new spinoff restaurant called CosMc’s, which is set to open its doors later this week. The restaurant will have a small format and focus on beverages, featuring a limited menu with some truly unique offerings. Inspired a vintage McDonald’s mascot named CosMc, the restaurant aims to bring nostalgia and bold flavors together. The menu will include specialty lemonades and teas, blended beverages like the “Sour Energy Slush” and “Tropical Spiceade,” as well as cold coffee drinks such as the “S’mores Cold Brew.” In addition to the drinks, customers can enjoy add-ons like boba, flavored syrups, energy boosters, and Vitamin C shots. While a few McDonald’s favorites like the Egg McMuffin will be available, the menu will also feature non-traditional options like the Spicy Queso Sandwich, Savory Hash Brown Bites, and Creamy Avocado Tomatillo Sandwich. Sweet treats like the Blueberry Lemon Cookie Sundae, Caramel Fudge Brownie Sundae, Caramel Fudge Brownies, and McPops will also be offered. The company plans to open approximately 10 locations of CosMc’s the end of 2024.

McDonald’s is all set to introduce a new spinoff restaurant called CosMc’s, which is poised to captivate customers with its unique menu offerings and limited format. The restaurant, inspired the vintage McDonald’s mascot CosMc, is an alien character that featured in ads during the late 1980s and early 1990s. Unlike traditional McDonald’s branches, CosMc’s will have a focus on beverages and provide a nostalgic dining experience.

The star of the show at CosMc’s will unquestionably be its bold and refreshing beverages. The menu showcases an impressive array of options, including specialty lemonades and teas to quench your thirst. Customers can also indulge in blended beverages like the “Sour Energy Slush” and “Tropical Spiceade” for an explosion of flavors. Cold coffee lovers can rejoice with the introduction of the “S’mores Cold Brew.” To enhance the experience, CosMc’s will also offer various add-ons such as boba, flavored syrups, energy boosters, and Vitamin C shots.

While the focus is on beverages, CosMc’s will not disappoint when it comes to food options. Alongside iconic McDonald’s classics like the Egg McMuffin, customers can explore a range of non-traditional offerings. From the tantalizing Spicy Queso Sandwich and savory Hash Brown Bites to the delectable Creamy Avocado Tomatillo Sandwich and Pretzel Bites, there’s something for everyone. And of course, sweet tooths will find solace in the Blueberry Lemon Cookie Sundae, Caramel Fudge Brownie Sundae, Caramel Fudge Brownies, and McPops.

McDonald’s plans to open around 10 CosMc’s locations the end of 2024, providing more opportunities for customers to experience this one-of-a-kind dining venture. So get ready to embark on an exciting journey of bold flavors and nostalgic vibes at your nearest CosMc’s branch!