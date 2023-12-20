New Laws to Take Effect in Illinois in 2024

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has signed an array of new laws, over 150 in total, which will go into effect next year, with most taking effect on January 1st, 2024.

Among the notable new laws is the provision that allows noncitizens to become police officers, aiming to promote diversity within law enforcement agencies. Another law provides legal recourse to victims of “deepfake” pornography, addressing the concerns surrounding digitally altered explicit images. Additionally, a new requirement mandates the registration of all residents who own any of the 170 “assault-style weapons” banned under existing laws with the state police.

Other significant laws coming into effect in 2024 include the increase of the minimum wage to $14 per hour for non-tipped workers and $8.40 per hour for tipped employees, aiming to uplift the earning potential of workers. Furthermore, noncitizen immigrants with work permits will be eligible to become police officers, facilitating opportunities for inclusion within the law enforcement community.

In the realm of road safety, videoconferencing while driving will be banned, aiming to reduce distractions on the road. Vaping indoors in public places will also be prohibited, prioritizing public health. Additionally, law enforcement agencies will be able to use surveillance drones over special events and parades for enhanced security measures, while ensuring restrictions on weapon and facial recognition technologies.

Several laws address healthcare concerns in Illinois. Hospitals will be required to screen patients for financial assistance eligibility before sending them to collections, promoting affordable and accessible healthcare. Insurance companies will be prohibited from denying coverage for medically necessary reconstructive surgeries, ensuring comprehensive insurance support for patients.

These new laws reflect Illinois’ commitment to issues such as diversity, public safety, healthcare, and workers’ rights. As they take effect in 2024, they will shape the state’s legal landscape and have a significant impact on its residents.