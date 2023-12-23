Illinois Enacts New Laws for 2024, Covering a Wide Range of Issues

In a recent move, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has signed more than 150 laws that will come into effect in 2024. These laws encompass a variety of issues and aim to bring about significant changes in the state. Among the diverse set of laws, several stand out for their potential impact.

One notable law allows noncitizens who possess work permits to become police officers. This decision aims to diversify law enforcement personnel and create a more inclusive and representative police force in Illinois. Similarly, the state has also introduced legislation allowing noncitizen immigrants to obtain standardized driver’s licenses, superseding the existing Temporary Visitor Driver’s License.

Another crucial law provides legal recourse to victims of “deepfake” pornography, offering them protection from the malicious use of digitally altered explicit imagery. This legislation, known as the Digital Forgeries Act, acknowledges the harm caused deepfake technology and endeavors to hold perpetrators accountable.

Furthermore, 2024 will witness an increase in the minimum wage for non-tipped workers to $14 per hour, with a corresponding increase to $8.40 for tipped employees. This move reflects the state’s commitment to improving the income and livelihoods of its workforce.

In terms of public safety, Illinois is implementing regulations to combat distracted driving banning videoconferencing while operating a vehicle. The state is also taking a significant step towards curbing vaping prohibiting its indoor use in public spaces.

Other laws address social issues, such as providing unpaid leave to employees who have lost a family member to violence and granting parole eligibility to individuals who were sentenced to life in prison before turning 21.

Additionally, Illinois is making progress in the fields of sustainability and accessibility. The state is mandating that new construction projects include electric vehicle-capable parking spaces and establish gender-neutral restrooms in both private and public establishments. Moreover, homeowners and renters insurance companies have been prohibited from denying coverage based on specific dog breeds.

These laws, along with several others, signify Illinois’ proactive approach to addressing various challenges and improving the well-being of its residents. By implementing these measures, the state aims to foster inclusivity, protect its citizens, and promote a more sustainable future.