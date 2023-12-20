New Laws Coming into Effect in Illinois in 2024

Illinois residents can expect significant changes in the year 2024 as more than 150 new laws were signed Governor JB Pritzker. While a variety of topics are covered in these laws, ranging from police recruitment to public safety measures, it is important to note the many changes that will directly affect the lives of Illinoisans.

One crucial law that will take effect in 2024 is the provision that allows noncitizens to become police officers. This move aims to create a more diverse and inclusive police force in the state, reflecting the growing multicultural population.

In an effort to protect individuals from the harmful effects of “deepfake” pornography, legislators enacted the Digital Forgeries Act. This law now provides legal recourse for victims who have been targeted digitally altered explicit images. The aim is to combat the misuse of technology and protect individuals from the devastating consequences of non-consensual digital manipulation.

Another notable change is the requirement for residents who own any of the 170 “assault-style weapons” banned under state law to register them with the Illinois State Police. This measure aims to enhance public safety increasing accountability and ensuring that these firearms are properly documented and regulated.

Furthermore, several laws focus on improving workplace conditions and employee benefits. The minimum wage for non-tipped workers will increase to $14, while tipped employees will see an increase to $8.40. Additionally, employees will now be entitled to up to two weeks of unpaid leave if a family member is killed in a crime of violence, providing much-needed support during difficult times.

Other changes include the banning of videoconferencing while driving and vaping indoors in public places, promoting safer roads and healthier environments for Illinois residents.

It is important to stay informed about these new laws to ensure compliance and benefit from the protections they offer. As the new year approaches, it is advisable to review the full list of laws coming into effect in Illinois in 2024 for a comprehensive understanding of the changes that lie ahead.