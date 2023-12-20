New Illinois Laws for 2024: A Guide to Legislative Changes

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker recently signed a multitude of new laws that will come into effect in 2024. These laws cover a wide range of issues, from criminal justice and immigration to employment and consumer rights. While some of these laws have garnered attention, such as noncitizens being allowed to become police officers and victims of “deepfake” pornography having legal recourse, there are many other important changes that Illinois residents should be aware of.

One significant change is the increase in the minimum wage for non-tipped workers, which will rise to $14, and for tipped employees, which will increase to $8.40. This change aims to address the issue of income inequality and provide workers with better wages to sustain their livelihoods.

Another noteworthy law is the requirement for residents who own any of the 170 “assault-style weapons” banned under existing legislation to register them with the state police. This measure aims to increase accountability and enhance public safety keeping track of firearms in circulation.

In terms of transportation, Illinois will ban videoconferencing while driving, aiming to reduce distracted driving incidents and improve road safety. Additionally, car manufacturers will be required to create a 24-hour hotline that allows police to track stolen cars, facilitating swift action against vehicle theft.

Several laws have also been enacted to address social and health issues. For instance, vaping indoors in public places is now banned, protecting individuals from the potentially harmful effects of secondhand vape emissions. Furthermore, music venues are required to have trained staff who can administer opioid overdose-reversing drugs, emphasizing the importance of harm reduction strategies.

These are just some of the many laws that will come into effect in Illinois in 2024. It is crucial for residents to stay informed about these changes to ensure compliance and to benefit from the protections and benefits they provide. Whether it be improvements to worker rights, increased public safety measures, or advancements in healthcare policies, these new laws aim to create a safer, fairer, and more inclusive Illinois for all its residents.