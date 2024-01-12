Who Should Host the Golden Globes after the Monologue Mess?

The Golden Globes, known for honoring the best in film, recently experienced a major mishap during their awards ceremony. The main culprit? A dreadful opening monologue delivered stand-up comedian Jo Koy, who was given the hosting gig just two weeks before the event. Needless to say, his performance fell flat and left much to be desired.

It appears that finding a suitable host for prestigious events like the Golden Globes has become quite challenging. A number of high-profile names, such as Chris Rock, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and more, turned down the opportunity to host, likely due to the backlash other award shows have faced in the past.

So, who should step up to the plate and ensure that a monologue mess like this never happens again? Here are a few strong recommendations:

1. The Muppets: Let’s break away from the traditional late-night comedian hosts and instead let The Muppets take the reins. Imagine the hilarity of seeing Martin Scorcese presenting an award with Gonzo or Statler and Waldorf providing their witty commentary. And who wouldn’t love to witness Fozzie Bear delivering the greatest monologue in awards ceremony history?

2. Kevin Costner: Despite his lackluster performance at the Golden Globes this year, let’s give Kevin Costner another chance to redeem himself. His offbeat energy and incoherent ramblings may have been a disaster in two minutes, but can you imagine a whole show filled with that level of chaos?

3. Bob Odenkirk Pretending To Be Kevin Costner: The Golden Globes should embrace the unconventional and allow Bob Odenkirk to poke fun at Kevin Costner pretending to be him. It’s a surefire way to inject some much-needed humor into the event.

4. Christopher Nolan’s Peloton Instructor: Remember the Peloton instructor who publicly criticized Christopher Nolan’s movie “Tenet”? Let’s bring her on board as a host and have her continue to entertain people with her sharp wit and candid opinions.

5. Nathan Fielder: No matter what happens, you can guarantee that Nathan Fielder will make the Golden Globes the most memorable night in television history. His unique brand of humor and unconventional approach will leave the audience in stitches.

6. Joe Pera: For a touch of warmth and joy, Joe Pera would be the perfect choice. His monologue would touch on life’s simple pleasures, from apple pie on the windowsill to harmonizing with your friends. Brace yourself for a heartwarming experience.

7. Katt Williams: Get ready for a two-hour opening monologue filled with humor and roasting, as Katt Williams takes the stage. Steve Harvey might want to hide because he’ll surely be the target of some fiery jokes.

8. That One Guy From Your Local Open Mic: Let’s give an aspiring talent a chance to shine inviting that one guy from your local open mic who has a tight five on online dating. Who knows, maybe he’s also working on a hilarious bit about airports.

While the Golden Globes may have had a monologue mess this year, there is still hope for future ceremonies. By choosing a host that diverges from the traditional mold, the Golden Globes can breathe new life into their event and provide an unforgettable evening of laughter and entertainment.