Famous Indian Personalities and Their Beloved Mercedes-Benz G-Wagens

Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen, also known as the G-Class, has undeniably earned its place as a cult favorite in the car world. Its iconic design, impressive capabilities, and luxurious features have made it highly sought after individuals from all walks of life. And Indian celebrities are no exception to this trend. Here, we explore some of the famous Indian personalities who currently own a Mercedes G-Wagen and admire the charm and prowess it offers.

1. Badshah: Badshah, the popular Punjabi singer, has a deep love for big, rowdy cars. Naturally, the legendary G-Wagen fits the bill perfectly. In fact, he is so enamored with it that he even sang about cleaning one in his latest song release.

2. Rohit Shetty: Bollywood director Rohit Shetty is the proud owner of a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, which sits alongside his remarkable collection of luxury vehicles. His G-Wagen, finished in a plain white hue, boasts a twin-turbocharged V8 engine tuned AMG.

3. Dulquer Salmaan: Known for his versatile personality, Dulquer Salmaan’s love for cars is evident in his garage, where a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG resides. This exceptional G-Wagen stands out with its Designo Olive Green shade and is powered a 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 engine.

4. Jimmy Shergill: Jimmy Shergill opted for the G63 AMG variant of the G-Class in 2018. His unique G-Wagen features a white exterior with black inserts and a bull bar on the front, adding to its ruggedness. It is equipped with a powerful 5.5-liter V8 petrol engine.

5. Shreyas Iyer: Beyond his cricketing achievements, Shreyas Iyer’s car collection includes the coveted Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG SUV. To enhance the aggressive design, he wasted no time in adding a Brabus kit to his G-Wagen.

6. MS Dhoni: The former Indian cricket captain, MS Dhoni, is known for his love affair with automobiles. Among his impressive collection, he recently added the Mercedes-AMG G63. Complete with a special ‘0007’ number plate, this G-Wagen joins his fleet that includes a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and a restored Land Rover Defender.

7. Orhan Awatramani: Orhan, also known as Orry, has been spotted cruising around in a bright blue Mercedes G-Wagen. The SUV has received a third-party wrap, completely transforming its appearance. Although Orhan’s G-Class is not equipped with the roaring V8 engine, it still packs a potent 3.0-liter six-cylinder diesel engine.

8. Vijay Sethupathi: Popular Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi also has a Mercedes G-Class in his garage. Opting for the diesel 350d variant, he chose the AMG-spec grille and inserts, adding a touch of sportiness to his non-AMG G-Wagen.

The Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen continues to captivate hearts with its undeniable allure and capabilities. Although more celebrities may favor the flagship GLS model, the love for the Gelandewagen remains strong. With prices ranging from Rs 2.55 crore to Rs 4 crore (ex-showroom), the G-Class stands as a true rival to the Land Rover Defender and Toyota Land Cruiser 300.

FAQs:

Q: What is the price range of the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen in India?

A: The price range for the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen in India varies between Rs 2.55 crore and Rs 4 crore (ex-showroom).

Q: What are some popular modifications done to the Mercedes G-Wagen Indian celebrities?

A: Indian celebrities often personalize their Mercedes G-Wagens adding unique paint wraps, body kits, bull bars, and special number plates.

Q: Which other car models are favored Indian celebrities?

A: Apart from the Mercedes G-Wagen, Indian celebrities often have a penchant for luxury SUVs like the flagship GLS, Range Rover, and Land Cruiser.

Q: Are the G63 AMG variants of the G-Wagen popular among Indian celebrities?

A: Yes, the G63 AMG variants are quite popular among Indian celebrities due to their powerful performance and distinctive styling.