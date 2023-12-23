Netflix Unveils Trailer for Thrilling New K-Drama, The Bequeathed

Netflix has dropped an exciting teaser for its highly anticipated K-drama series, The Bequeathed, featuring prominent actress Kim Hyun-joo from Hellbound. Here’s what we can expect from this gripping show.

The Bequeathed, adapted from a popular webtoon Kang Tae-kyung, brings together a talented team including Yeon Sang-ho, the mastermind behind Hellbound and Train to Busan, along with co-writer Hwang Eun-young and series director Min Hong-nam.

The story revolves around Yoon Seo-ha (portrayed Kim Hyun-joo), who unexpectedly inherits her family’s graveyard following her uncle’s passing. However, Seo-ha’s life takes an unexpected turn when her enigmatic half-brother, Young-ho (played Ryu Kyung-soo from Itaewon Class), enters the picture, complicating the situation.

Meanwhile, the plot takes a thrilling twist as police officers Seong-joon (Park Hee-soon) from My Name and Sang-min (Park Byung-eun) from Moving arrive to investigate a series of mysterious murders occurring in the vicinity.

Although Netflix has not yet released a full trailer for The Bequeathed, the recently unveiled teaser clip sets the stage for a suspenseful and chilling narrative. The teaser features Seo-ha being questioned about the gravesite she inherited, interspersed with scenes of the police discovering a lifeless body. During her uncle’s funeral, Seo-ha encounters Young-ho, an unfamiliar face who claims to share her family ties.

“I have the right to the family burial ground too,” he asserts. Subsequently, Young-ho is seen shadowing Seo-ha throughout the city and engaging in what appears to be a mysterious ritual.

As the tension escalates, a hooded figure pursues someone through a grass field at night, while the police find themselves confronted with an increasing number of perplexing deaths.

Fans of K-dramas and thrillers alike will not want to miss The Bequeathed, which is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on January 19. Brace yourselves for an intense and captivating series that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.