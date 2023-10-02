Netflix Releases Behind-the-Scenes Look at Doona!, Starring Bae Suzy and Yang Se-jong

Netflix has just unveiled an exciting behind-the-scenes video of its highly anticipated K-drama series, Doona!, featuring A-listers Bae Suzy and Yang Se-jong. The clip provides a sneak peek into the world of the show, introducing viewers to the compelling characters and the story they will embark on.

Doona!, set to premiere on October 20 exclusively on Netflix, follows the life of Doona, portrayed Bae Suzy, who is a former K-pop idol. After leaving her glamorous celebrity life behind, Doona has retired from the entertainment industry. On the other hand, Yang Se-jong takes on the role of Lee Won-jun, a college student who unexpectedly finds himself living with Doona and eventually falling in love with her.

The behind-the-scenes video begins with Lee Won-jun’s curiosity about Doona’s past as an idol. As the college student delves deeper into the world of K-pop, he learns more about his new roommate and the experiences she went through during her time as a member of the popular group, Dream Street. The footage showcases exclusive glimpses of Doona’s performances on stage, behind-the-scenes moments during music video shoots, and more.

Directed Lee Jeong-hyo, known for his work on the critically acclaimed K-drama Crash Landing On You, Doona! is highly anticipated fans worldwide. This series marks Bae Suzy’s first television appearance of 2023, following her successful role in the 2022 Coupang Play series, Anna. Similarly, Yang Se-jong returns to the screen after his cameo appearance in the hit medical drama Dr. Romantic in 2020.

In addition to Doona!, Netflix has also released a teaser trailer for another upcoming K-drama, Castaway Diva, starring Park Eun-bin from the popular series Extraordinary Attorney Woo. This teaser introduces viewers to the intriguing world of the show, leaving them eager for its release.

