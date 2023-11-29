Netflix Adds Grand Theft Auto Trilogy to Its Gaming Lineup

In a significant shake-up to its mobile gaming offerings, Netflix has announced that it will be including the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto trilogy to its lineup. The package will feature remastered versions of three iconic Grand Theft Auto games: GTA III, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas.

Designated as Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition, these games have long been hailed as genre-defining classics. Their inclusion in the Netflix Games catalog is sure to excite subscribers and attract new gamers to the streaming platform.

Netflix Games, which already boasts an impressive selection of titles, is expected to raise the bar with the addition of the Grand Theft Auto trilogy. With over 80 games available, Netflix is positioning itself as a major player in the mobile gaming market.

For Netflix subscribers, access to the Grand Theft Auto trilogy will be completely free. Starting from November 30th, subscribers will have the opportunity to pre-register for the games. On December 14th, the games will become playable through the Netflix mobile app for both Android and iOS devices. Additionally, the games will also be available for download separately on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The inclusion of these popular titles demonstrates Netflix’s commitment to providing its subscribers with a diverse range of entertainment options. By incorporating renowned gaming franchises like Grand Theft Auto, Netflix is ensuring that its gaming lineup continues to be compelling and attractive to gamers of all kinds.

FAQ:

1. Is access to the Grand Theft Auto trilogy free for Netflix subscribers?

Yes, Netflix subscribers can play the games for free.

2. When can subscribers pre-register for access to the games?

Subscribers can pre-register for the games starting from November 30th.

3. On which platforms can the games be played?

The games can be played through the Netflix mobile app for Android and iOS devices. They can also be downloaded separately from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.