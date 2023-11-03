New Measures Taken WhatsApp to Ensure User Safety in India

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform, has released its monthly report for India, shedding light on its efforts to maintain a secure environment for its users. In September alone, WhatsApp took action against a staggering 7.11 million accounts, as per the country’s IT regulations.

Unlike before, where user reports were the primary trigger for banning accounts, this time, the platform proactively banned 2.57 million accounts without receiving any user complaints. These stringent measures were implemented in response to concerns raised Indian users and the country’s Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC).

The report highlights the diverse range of concerns that led to these actions, which include user complaints, legal violations, and regulatory non-compliance. To address these issues effectively, WhatsApp received 10,442 user reports across various categories in September. These reports encompassed a range of matters, such as account support, ban appeals, product support, and safety concerns.

In addition, the report elaborates on WhatsApp’s commitment to addressing safety concerns. The platform takes prompt action against any potential abuse or harmful behavior on its platform, ensuring that all received grievances are thoroughly investigated. Only duplicate complaints are exempt from immediate action.

Furthermore, the report clarifies that the term “Accounts Actioned” indicates instances where WhatsApp has taken corrective measures in response to user reports. These measures can include suspending an account or reinstating a previously banned one, depending on the nature of the complaint.

To enhance user safety and protect against scams, WhatsApp provides valuable advice on various threats users may encounter. These include fake job offers, suspicious giveaways, potentially harmful apps, overseas calls from unknown numbers, and random links that may lead to phishing websites or malware.

In case users come across any suspicious activity or accounts, WhatsApp has simplified the reporting process. Users only need to open the chat in question, tap on the person’s name, select “Report,” indicate the reason for reporting, and hit “Send.”

With its proactive approach and stringent measures, WhatsApp demonstrates its commitment to maintaining a secure and trustworthy platform for its vast user base in India.

