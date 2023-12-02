WhatsApp Introduces New Feature for Channel Owners on iOS

WhatsApp continues to enhance its app experience with the rollout of a new feature for iOS users. The latest update includes the ability for channel owners to invite new administrators, providing advanced administrative control and improved delegation capabilities.

Previously reported to be in the works for the Android version, the iOS update now reveals that the option to add new admins to channels is being tested with selected beta testers. Through this feature, channel owners can assign administrative privileges to up to 15 contacts, granting them access to modify essential channel details such as the name, icon, and description.

Once invited, the new admins must accept the invitation in order to gain administrative access to the channel. Once accepted, they will have the ability to manage the channel’s content, generate and share content, and edit or delete updates from other admins.

Admins also have the power to control which emojis are allowed for reactions within the channel. However, it is important to note that there are some limitations for new admins. They are unable to add or remove other admins or delete the entire channel.

This update marks another step forward for WhatsApp in providing users with more control and flexibility in managing their channels. By empowering channel owners with the ability to delegate administrative tasks, WhatsApp aims to improve the overall channel management experience.

