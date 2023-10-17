Cricket to Return to the Olympics in 2028

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has confirmed that cricket will be one of the five sports to take part in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. This decision marks a historic moment for cricket, as it will make its return to the Olympics after a gap of 128 years. The announcement was made during an IOC session held in Mumbai, where various prominent figures attended the meeting.

One interesting factor that played a role in bringing cricket back to the Olympics was the popularity of Indian cricket captain, Virat Kohli. According to Niccolo Campriani, the director of the LA Organizing Committee, Kohli’s massive following on Instagram was a significant factor in the decision. Kohli currently has 257 million followers on the platform, making him the third most followed sporting personality, behind Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Campriani highlighted the importance of Kohli’s popularity, stating that it would be a win-win situation for the LA28 Olympics. He emphasized that Kohli has more followers on social media than LeBron James, Tom Brady, and Tiger Woods combined, making him a valuable asset for the promotion and success of the event.

Cricket’s return to the Olympics is an exciting development for the sport, providing a platform for international cricket teams to compete on the global stage. The inclusion of cricket in the Olympics will not only increase its popularity but also inspire a new generation of cricket enthusiasts.

Overall, the confirmation of cricket’s participation in the 2028 Olympics is a significant step forward for the sport. It showcases the growing global reach and popularity of cricket, particularly with the support of influential figures like Virat Kohli. This decision will undoubtedly bring a new level of excitement to the Olympic Games and the sport of cricket.

