New Titles Coming to Chicken Soup for the Soul in October 2023

In October 2023, Chicken Soup for the Soul will be offering a range of new titles on its free streaming service. These titles can be accessed visiting the Chicken Soup for the Soul website or downloading the app to a mobile device, tablet, laptop, or connected TV.

One of the original features coming in October is “Love Amongst the Stars.” The story follows Heidi, an astronomy professor, who believes a rare planetary alignment can help her secure an observatory for her students. However, her research is thrown into disarray when August, a new history professor, becomes involved. The cast includes Sara Canning, Patch May, and Bruce Dawson.

Another feature film to look out for is “A Week in Paradise.” The film centers around an international movie star whose life falls apart when her director husband is exposed for having a baby with his young co-star. To heal and find solace, she escapes to a Caribbean resort. The film stars Malin Akerman, Connie Nielsen, and Philip Winchester.

For those interested in a gripping series, “The Wall Season 2” is a Crackle original that follows Detective Céline Trudeau as she investigates a murder linked to an engineer responsible for a deadly overpass collapse. As the body count rises, she must navigate the city’s dark secrets and contend with her ex-husband as a lead suspect. The cast includes Isabel Richer, Alexandre Landry, and Maripier Morin.

Other titles include the feature film “The Right Kind of Wrong,” where a dishwasher falls in love with a bride on her wedding day; “The Little Death,” which explores the secret lives of suburban couples in Sydney; and “Meet Me In Montenegro,” a romantic comedy about two ex-lovers who reunite while traveling.

Visitors to Chicken Soup for the Soul can also enjoy “Running for Grace,” a coming-of-age story set in the segregated coffee fields of Hawaii, and “Sensitivity Training,” where a misanthropic scientist forms an unlikely friendship during sensitivity training.

All these titles and more will be available throughout October 2023 on Chicken Soup for the Soul’s free streaming service. So, don’t miss out on the exciting new content coming your way!

