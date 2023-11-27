New WhatsApp Features: Interactive Video Calls and the Return of View Once

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, is constantly introducing new features to enhance users’ experience. While the sheer number of updates may cause some to overlook certain additions, we have uncovered a couple of noteworthy features that you may have missed.

One exciting discovery is the ability to send emoticons during video calls using gestures. Engaging in specific hand gestures triggers corresponding emojis on the video call screens. For example, making the peace sign reveals colorful balloons, while forming a heart shape with both hands displays heart emojis. This feature adds a fun and interactive element to group video conversations, allowing users to express themselves visually.

Equally important is the reintroduction of the “view once” feature on WhatsApp Web. Previously removed, this feature allows desktop users to send view once videos to their contacts. Similar to Snapchat, view once media only remains accessible for a limited duration, ensuring privacy protection of sensitive or confidential content. Recipients are unable to save, forward, or share the media, and screenshots are prohibited. After 14 days of non-access, the media automatically disappears from the conversation. WhatsApp acknowledges the significance of this feature in enhancing user privacy and has responded to user feedback restoring it.

These updates demonstrate WhatsApp’s commitment to continually innovate and meet user expectations. The app’s emphasis on interactive video calls and enhanced privacy options further solidifies its position as one of the leading messaging platforms.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I use the gesture-controlled emoticons feature on WhatsApp?

Yes, the gesture-controlled emoticons feature is available on both Android and iOS apps for WhatsApp.

How do I activate the gesture-controlled emoticons during video calls?

During a video call, certain gestures, such as making the peace sign or forming a heart shape with both hands, trigger corresponding emojis on the video call screens.

Can I send view once media on WhatsApp Web?

Yes, WhatsApp has reintroduced the view once feature on WhatsApp Web, allowing desktop users to send view once videos to their contacts.

What are the benefits of the view once feature?

The view once feature ensures the temporary nature of the media, preventing it from being permanently stored on the recipient’s device. This feature is particularly useful for sharing sensitive or confidential content.

Can recipients save or share view once media?

No, recipients are unable to save, forward, or share view once photos and videos. The media automatically disappears from the conversation after 14 days of non-access.

Can recipients take screenshots of view once media?

Screenshots of view once media are prohibited, ensuring the privacy of the content shared through this feature.