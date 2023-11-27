Boomers Coach Offers Support to Josh Giddey Amid NBA Investigation

Boomers coach Brian Goorjian has expressed his full support for star basketballer Josh Giddey as he undergoes an NBA investigation. Giddey, who currently plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder, is being investigated following an allegation of an improper relationship with an underage girl made in a since-deleted anonymous social media post.

Goorjian, who will be traveling to the United States next month to meet with Giddey and other Boomers playing in the NBA, spoke with AAP about the situation. While acknowledging that the NBA investigation is beyond his control, Goorjian confirmed that he had reached out to Giddey to offer his support.

“I haven’t spoken to him… just messaged him. I am just letting that settle but we’ve contacted him and let him know that we are here for him,” said Goorjian.

As the coach of the Boomers, Goorjian emphasized the importance of supporting Giddey as both a basketball player and a young man.

“He is a young man and you are part of his development. I think we have a responsibility, and I do, to develop him as a human being,” said Goorjian. “When you are in trouble or there are things not going your way, or you have got some problems as has been the case with other players…you are just open and let him know you are there for him.”

Despite the ongoing investigation, Giddey was not stood down the Oklahoma City Thunder and played against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday morning (AEDT).

