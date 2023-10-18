Netflix Raises Prices for Basic and Premium Plans

Netflix has announced that it is increasing the prices for its Basic and Premium subscription plans in the United States. The Basic plan, which originally cost $9.99 per month, will now be priced at $11.99 per month. The Premium plan, which previously cost $19.99 per month, will now be $22.99 per month. However, the price for the ad-supported plan will remain the same.

This is not the first time that Netflix has raised its prices. In March 2022, the company increased the prices for its Premium and Standard tiers. The Basic plan was also no longer available to new and relapsed users from July onwards, requiring them to subscribe to a higher-priced plan to avoid ads. The price increases will also affect Netflix subscribers in the UK and France.

In a letter to shareholders, Netflix justified the price increase stating that it delivers more value to its members over time. The company also pointed out that its starting price of $6.99 per month in the US is still lower than the average price of a single movie ticket.

Despite rumors that the price increase would occur after the Hollywood actors’ strike ended, Netflix implemented the changes earlier. The Writers Guild of America recently reached a deal with Netflix and other streaming services, which may have prompted the earlier price hike.

Netflix has a lineup of exciting content planned for the coming months, including its first live sporting event, The Netflix Cup, and the debuts of reality show Squid Game and Scott Pilgrim anime. Additionally, the highly anticipated film Across the Spider-Verse will be added to the platform later this month.

Source: The Verge