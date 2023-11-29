New Article: Wall Street Calls: Cocoa Costs Concern Hershey, Apple’s iPhone Wait Times Nonexistent, and Tesla’s Cybertruck

In a recent round of updates and downgrades, several major financial institutions on Wall Street made calls on various companies. Piper Sandler downgraded Hershey from overweight to neutral due to concerns about rising cocoa costs. The firm cited supply shortages and a significant increase in cocoa costs, up approximately 60% in the fourth quarter of 2023. While Hershey has been a strong performer, the potential impact of higher cocoa prices has prompted Piper Sandler to adjust its rating and estimates for the company.

UBS reiterated its neutral stance on Apple, noting that wait times for the iPhone 15 lineup are almost nonexistent according to their survey checks. This is a positive sign for Apple, indicating strong demand and availability of their latest devices across regions like the US, China, and Europe. However, Japan remains an outlier with wait times of just over two weeks for high-end models.

Guggenheim maintained its sell rating on Tesla ahead of the company’s cyber truck event. While Tesla has been a market leader in the electric vehicle space, Guggenheim believes that the Cybertruck will not significantly impact the demand story over the next few years. They highlight challenges such as a lack of new product offerings, difficulty in convincing new EV buyers, and increasing competition as factors that could hinder Tesla’s growth.

Truist expressed confidence in Amazon following the Black Friday sales period, stating that their survey checks indicate robust performance. Truist remains constructive on Amazon, noting that North American revenue growth is tracking ahead of consensus expectations.

Bank of America upgraded RBC Bearings to a buy rating from underperform, citing a robust set-up for the aerospace and defense solutions company. RBC’s defense exposure, with a particular focus on marine end-markets and strong demand in helicopters, jets, space, and missiles, positions them well for growth in 2024.

These calls on Wall Street reflect the ever-changing landscape of the stock market, as analysts assess company performance, market conditions, and future potential. Investors should carefully consider these opinions, along with their own research, when making investment decisions.

