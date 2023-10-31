Wall Street’s Latest Calls: Shopify, Clean Riot, Apple, and More

Wells Fargo has recently initiated coverage on e-commerce giant Shopify, seeing it as an attractive buying opportunity. According to Wells Fargo, Shopify has successfully struck a balance between operational ambition and financial discipline, which has attracted investors despite skepticism about its margin potential.

Bitcoin miner Clean Riot has been given an “outperform” rating Bernstein, who believes it is a high-beta way to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency market. In addition, Bernstein has also initiated coverage on other US Bitcoin miners, including CleanSpark and Marathon.

Goldman Sachs has reaffirmed its “buy” rating on Apple following the tech giant’s announcement of refreshed Macs. The investment bank is bullish on Apple’s new MacBook Pro models, which offer improved features and more attractive price points compared to their predecessors.

Baird, on the other hand, has downgraded semiconductor maker On Semiconductor to “neutral” from “outperform.” The downgrade is based on Baird’s observation of pricing pressures for the company, driven supply and demand normalization and rapidly normalizing lead times.

Citi has upgraded asset manager T. Rowe Price to “neutral” from “sell,” citing a more balanced risk/reward for the company. T. Rowe Price has been under consistent pressure in recent months due to outflows, but Citi believes the stock now presents a more favorable investment opportunity.

Deutsche Bank is standing its “buy” rating on electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, considering the company’s cost advantage and long-term prospects. While Deutsche Bank acknowledges potential risks to consensus expectations in 2024, it remains optimistic about Tesla’s position in the EV market.

Piper Sandler has upgraded cybersecurity firm Check Point Software to “neutral” from “underweight,” noting a more balanced risk/reward profile at current levels. The investment bank has also raised its price target for the company.

In another upgrade, Wells Fargo has raised its rating on life insurance company Globe Life to “overweight” from “equal weight,” anticipating upside for the stock.

Bank of America has upgraded social media company Pinterest to “buy” following its earnings report, as the company’s performance is expected to shift from underperformance to outperformance in the fourth quarter of 2023. The start of an Amazon deal ramp is also expected to drive further acceleration in the first half of 2024.

Morgan Stanley has upgraded networking technology company Arista to “overweight,” recognizing its potential as a top player in the artificial intelligence (AI) space. The investment bank believes Arista is well-positioned for the eventual move of AI networking to Ethernet.

Morgan Stanley has also upgraded pet e-commerce company Chewy to “overweight,” stating that the recent decline in the stock price is an overreaction to concerns about market saturation. The investment bank believes that macro headwinds have played a lesser-appreciated role in the stock’s decline.

Seaport has upgraded electric welding manufacturer Lincoln Electric to “buy,” highlighting the company’s successful M&A efforts, new product development, and operational excellence as factors that position it for future profitable growth.

Guggenheim has initiated coverage on biotech company Tourmaline Bio with a “buy” rating, considering its focus on targeting severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases with a novel monoclonal antibody.

Baird has upgraded tech and defense contractor L3 Harris Technologies to “outperform” from “neutral,” advising investors to buy the dip. The investment bank notes that the stock has significantly underperformed the S&P 500 and highlights the positive impact of recent M&A deals and increasing defense funding.

Morgan Stanley has raised its rating on fintech company SoFi to “equal weight” from “underweight,” suggesting that the risks associated with the company are now adequately reflected in the stock price.

JPMorgan has upgraded auto retailer AutoNation to “neutral” from “underweight,” viewing the current valuation as appropriately reflecting balanced risks relative to peers.

Jefferies has upgraded logistics company XPO to “buy,” anticipating margin expansion and increased confidence in long-term growth opportunities.

Susquehanna has upgraded logistics company Saia to “positive,” considering October’s weakness as an attractive entry point for long-term investors.

Jefferies has raised its rating on home furnishings retailer Williams-Sonoma to “hold” from “underperform,” noting that downside catalysts for the stock are becoming harder to find.

MoffettNathanson has downgraded ride-hailing company Lyft to “sell” from “neutral,” questioning the sustainability of its revenue growth.

These calls from Wall Street analysts provide valuable insights and perspectives on various companies in today’s market. However, it’s important for investors to conduct their own research and consider their own investment objectives before making any decisions.

FAQ

1. What is an initiation of coverage?

An initiation of coverage is when a financial institution, such as a bank or investment firm, starts providing regular analysis and recommendations on a particular company’s stock.

2. What does “outperform” mean?

“Outperform” is a rating given to a stock analysts when they expect it to perform better than the overall market or its industry peers.

3. What is a “buy” rating?

A “buy” rating indicates that analysts believe the stock is undervalued or has the potential for significant price appreciation. It suggests that investors should consider purchasing shares of the company.

4. What does “neutral” rating mean?

A “neutral” rating suggests that analysts believe the stock will perform in line with the overall market or its industry peers. It suggests that investors should neither buy nor sell shares of the company.

5. What is a “sell” rating?

A “sell” rating indicates that analysts believe the stock is overvalued or has significant downside potential. It suggests that investors should consider selling or avoiding shares of the company.

