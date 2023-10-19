Wall Street Analysts Make Rating Changes on Various Stocks

Barclays has upgraded financial services and products company Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) to overweight from equal weight, based on their analysis that the stock is undervalued. Goldman Sachs has upgraded Kontoor Brands to buy from neutral, noting robust brand momentum. The owners of brands such as Lee and Wrangler have seen market share gains and show potential for better sell-in trends.

Goldman Sachs has also upgraded Best Buy to buy from neutral, expecting positive demand to drive upside. However, they have downgraded Foot Locker to sell from neutral due to potential market share destabilization.

KeyBanc has upgraded Netflix from sector weight to overweight following their recent earnings report, citing growth levers such as operating profit and buybacks. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley has reiterated Tesla as overweight despite the company’s caution on growth, stating that it comes down to where annual R&D is going.

Oppenheimer continues to rate Amazon as outperform, highlighting its exposure to the more affluent consumer, advertising opportunity, and potential for e-commerce margin improvement.

Jefferies has upgraded Zscaler and CrowdStrike to buy from hold, projecting that they will benefit from secular themes such as enterprise health and cloud security. Bernstein has maintained its outperform rating on Disney but emphasizes the need for ESPN to prove its value as a sports aggregator.

Citi has reiterated Microsoft as a buy, anticipating accelerated revenue and profitability. Wells Fargo has downgraded Graphic Packaging and Canada Goose, expressing concerns about the impact of weight loss drugs on boxboard fundamentals and China headwinds, respectively.

Deutsche Bank has initiated Chipotle, Starbucks, and Domino’s as top picks in the restaurant industry, believing that favorable industry factors and digital strategies will drive value creation.

Bank of America has downgraded Peloton to underperform, due to revenue risks resulting from declining platform engagement. Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank has upgraded Spirit Aerosystems to buy, deeming its risk/reward profile attractive. JPMorgan has upgraded First Solar to overweight, considering it an attractive entry point.

