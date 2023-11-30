Berenberg Raises Price Target on Eli Lilly Amid Strong Performance and Promising Outlook

German investment bank Berenberg has reiterated its “buy” rating on pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly (Lilly) and raised its price target on the stock to $680 per share from $600. According to Berenberg, Lilly has delivered the strongest share price performance within the global large pharma sector so far this year, and the bank sees compelling reasons to continue buying the stock in the coming year.

Unlike the original article, we are not able to provide a direct quote from Berenberg, but the bank highlights that Lilly is delivering value for its shareholders. The pharmaceutical company has made significant strides in its drug development pipeline and has several promising candidates in its portfolio. This success, coupled with its strong financial performance, positions Lilly to generate substantial returns for investors in the future.

