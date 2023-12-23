Morgan Stanley Upgrades Salesforce, Anticipates Strong Performance

According to a recent report, Morgan Stanley has upgraded Salesforce to overweight from equal weight due to its attractive risk/reward profile. The investment bank believes that the stock has the potential for significant top-line growth driven price increases, product bundling, and increased adoption of its Data Cloud offerings.

This upgrade comes as Morgan Stanley sees low investor expectations for Salesforce compared to its potential for future growth. By leveraging its various business strategies, the company is well positioned to capitalize on market opportunities and generate substantial returns. The increased confidence in Salesforce’s performance is expected to drive a positive outlook for the company’s stock.

In another development, Morgan Stanley has initiated coverage on pest control provider Rollins with an equal weight rating. While acknowledging the company’s strong growth and solid margins, the investment bank advises investors to wait for a better entry point before investing. Morgan Stanley suggests that Rollins’ current stock price already reflects its positive prospects, and believes that a more favorable valuation could be achieved in the future.

Furthermore, Morgan Stanley has upgraded JFrog, a software company, to overweight from equal weight. The investment bank believes that JFrog is entering a period of durable growth, particularly as software development initiatives rebound. By leveraging their expertise in software updates, JFrog is well positioned to benefit from the increasing demand for software solutions.

In conclusion, Morgan Stanley’s recent upgrades and initiations reflect their positive outlook on the performance of these companies. The investment bank anticipates strong performance from Salesforce, Rollins, and JFrog due to various factors such as market opportunities, growth potential, and industry trends. Investors may consider these insights when evaluating their investment strategies.