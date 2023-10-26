New Investment Calls Highlight Potential Opportunities in the Market

Several major Wall Street firms have recently made investment calls on various companies, highlighting potential opportunities for investors. While these calls diverge from one another, they all provide unique insights into the market.

Evercore ISI has upgraded Live Nation to an outperform rating, citing an attractive entry point for the live theater and entertainment company. Bank of America is reiterating its buy rating on Meta after its latest earnings report, with optimism for the company’s growth potential. Piper Sandler is also reiterating its overweight rating on Apple ahead of its earnings, expecting renewed enthusiasm for the stock. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs maintains its buy rating on ServiceNow, highlighting its strategic positioning and compelling investment potential.

DA Davidson has upgraded Adobe to a buy rating, recognizing it as a best-in-class company with sustainable competitive moats. In contrast, KeyBanc is downgrading Thermo Fisher due to lower growth projections and a revised earnings model. Oppenheimer, on the other hand, upgrades Adobe to outperform, emphasizing its strengthening business momentum and favorable outlook. HSBC has upgraded Microsoft to buy, considering its attractive valuation and strong quarterly results.

Bank of America, however, has downgraded F5 Networks to underperform, expecting muted revenue growth for the security and networking company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiates coverage on Rocket Lab as a buy, recognizing its proven and successful launch track record. Citi suggests that Endeavor should consider going private, following a review of its strategic alternatives.

Overall, these investment calls provide investors with a range of opportunities across different sectors. It’s important for investors to conduct their own research and analysis before making any investment decisions.

