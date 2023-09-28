The Biggest Calls on Wall Street: Analysts Initiate Buys, Reiterate Outperforms, and Upgrade Stocks

BTIG has initiated a “buy” rating on FlyWire, a global payments and software company. FlyWire has experienced substantial annual gross profit growth over the past three years, thanks to its early recognition of the value of software in driving payments.

Evercore ISI has given Teradata, a software company, an “outperform” rating. While Teradata was initially slow to transition its data warehousing technology to the cloud, it has now evolved to become more competitive in hybrid cloud environments, providing the company with a competitive advantage.

Citi has reiterated its “buy” rating on Sunrun, a solar energy company. Citi is bullish on Sunrun’s upcoming earnings and believes that the benefits of component cost reduction will contribute to the company’s free cash flow generation in the future.

UBS has initiated coverage of Duolingo, an ed tech company, with a “buy” rating. UBS considers Duolingo to be the best-in-class in the language learning space and sees significant potential for growth as online language learning continues to expand.

Bank of America has reiterated its “buy” rating on Meta shares, following the Meta Connect event. Major announcements from the event included the details on the mixed Reality Quest 3 headset, the reveal of Next-Gen Ray Ban Smart Glasses, and the launch of Meta AI.

Wolfe has also reiterated its “outperform” rating on Boeing stock. Despite recent challenges, including a decline in stock value and management’s conservative comments, Wolfe believes that Boeing’s stock has the potential for strong performance.

Bernstein has initiated Thermo Fisher, a health-care company, as an “outperform.” Bernstein foresees margin expansion for Thermo Fisher, driven its strength in the short- and long-term, cross-selling capabilities, and higher operating margins.

DA Davidson has upgraded Tractor Supply to a “buy” rating, as it sees attractive opportunities in the farming retailer. DA Davidson highlights Tractor Supply’s outstanding business, enduring moat, exceptional financials, shareholder-oriented management, and compelling risk/reward profile.

JPMorgan has upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries to “overweight” from “neutral” due to a compelling entry point for the defense company. JPMorgan sees top-line visibility, potential margin self-help, and improvements in cash flow and cash return in the coming year.

DA Davidson has named Microsoft as a top pick, adding the tech giant to its best-of-breed list. Microsoft demonstrates exceptional financial performance, possesses attractive economic characteristics, and has robust leadership.

Evercore ISI has reiterated its “outperform” rating on Apple, highlighting the company’s significant iPhone pricing power. Their positive stance is reinforced solid iPhone unit demand, increasing average selling prices, stable wearables, and modestly lower AppleCare attach.

JPMorgan has upgraded DigitalBridge to “overweight” following the digital infrastructure company’s transformation to a focus on Digital Investment Management and simplified operating results. JPMorgan believes that the company’s transformation is nearly complete.

Deutsche Bank has initiated a “buy” rating on General Electric, recognizing the company’s ongoing cultural transformation, positive outlook, deep moats, and strong management team.

Deutsche Bank has also added a “catalyst call buy” on Emerson Electric, calling the multinational company undervalued with significant momentum. They anticipate operational improvements and strength in incremental margins to drive a beat versus consensus.

Goldman Sachs has reiterated its “buy” rating on Micron shares after the company’s recent earnings report. Despite a slower recovery in gross margins and EPS, Goldman Sachs remains positive on the stock due to improving demand and supply discipline.

Bernstein has reiterated Wendy’s as an “outperform” and sees the fast food company as an attractive investment opportunity. With seeds for acceleration already planted, Wendy’s has the potential for future growth, especially considering its currently low valuation.

