Wall Street Analysts Making Major Calls on Several Companies

Wall Street analysts have made significant calls on various companies, expressing their opinions on their performance and growth prospects. Here are some of the key calls:

Baird reiterated its outperform rating on Meta and expressed optimism ahead of the company’s Connect event. The analyst expects Meta Quest 3 to be launched soon, along with new details about Meta’s mixed reality strategy.

Bank of America upgraded Nutanix to a buy rating, citing positive growth drivers for the software company. Nutanix recently launched “GPT-in-a-Box,” an AI-ready infrastructure platform that allows customers to run generative pre-trained transformers (GPTs).

Guggenheim reiterated Sunrun as a buy, stating that the solar company is well-positioned to gain market share in 2024.

Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating on Costco ahead of the company’s earnings report. The analyst highlighted factors such as share gain, potential fee hikes, and a strong balance sheet that make Costco an appealing investment.

Goldman Sachs reiterated its buy rating on Alphabet, expressing confidence in the company’s advertising trends and progress in AI investments for consumers and enterprises.

JPMorgan reiterated its overweight rating on Disney, stating that it may take a few quarters for the company’s direction to become clear, but remains confident in its long-term prospects.

Jefferies initiated coverage on Petrobras with a buy rating, considering it an upstream volume growth story. The company’s new strategic and financial plans have improved its cash flow and growth prospects.

Wedbush reiterated its outperform rating on Microsoft, believing that the adoption of AI monetization is happening quicker than expected, based on recent checks.

UBS reiterated its buy rating on Walmart, stating that the world’s largest retailer is performing exceptionally well across all areas of its business.

Deutsche Bank upgraded Five9 to a buy rating, expecting the company’s revenue growth to accelerate due to bookings strength and favorable market conditions for cloud contact centers.

Piper Sandler upgraded European Wax Center to overweight, highlighting the company’s strong positioning and successful execution in the wax retail industry.

Bank of America maintained its buy rating on Exxon, anticipating a relative recovery for the oil and gas giant after a period of underperformance.

Citi downgraded Frontier to neutral, citing increased share price volatility and weak demand comments from management.

Seaport upgraded Enphase Energy to a buy rating, encouraging investors to take advantage of the dip in share price. The analyst anticipates growth in the residential solar market and a recovery in US installations.

Wolfe reiterated its outperform rating on Micron, expecting a positive tone on earnings given signs of stabilizing pricing and seasonal demand improvement.

Baird upgraded HealthEquity to overweight, considering it an attractive investment in a higher interest rate environment and a potential portfolio diversifier.

These analysts’ calls provide insights into their expectations for these companies and their confidence in their future performance.

Sources: Baird, Bank of America, Guggenheim, Evercore ISI, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Jefferies, Wedbush, UBS, Deutsche Bank, Piper Sandler, Citi, Seaport, and Wolfe.