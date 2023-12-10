Central Georgia’s Run-Off Elections: Results and New Faces in Local Government

Summary: Following recent local elections in Central Georgia on Nov. 7, several races resulted in run-off elections as candidates failed to reach the 50% threshold. On Tuesday, voters in certain areas returned to the polls to choose between the top two contenders from the initial round. Here are the outcomes and newly elected officials from the run-offs.

Fort Valley:

In Fort Valley, run-offs occurred for various city council positions. The east ward council seat went to Sandra Marshall, who secured 70% of the votes while Lonzo Allen received 30%. For the west ward, Henry Howard emerged victorious with 55% against Marcus Agostino’s 45%. The city-wide seat was won Larhonda Eason, who garnered 58% while Scott Morrill obtained 41%.

Forsyth:

Forsyth witnessed a single run-off for city council post 3. Lois Allen and Rosemary Walker advanced to the run-off after the elimination of Daren Latch. Ultimately, Lois Allen came out on top, securing 60% of the votes, while Rosemary Walker received 40%.

Davisboro:

The mayoral election in the small town of Davisboro entered a run-off in Washington County. With just over 1,800 residents, the first round saw 157 voters, and in the second round, 149 individuals cast their ballots. Valerie Gail Brown emerged as the winner with 66% of the votes, while Randall McNeely received 34%.

These run-off elections have yielded new faces in the local government of Central Georgia. Sandra Marshall, Henry Howard, Larhonda Eason, Lois Allen, and Valerie Gail Brown will now take on their respective responsibilities in Fort Valley, Forsyth, and Davisboro. As these newly elected officials assume their roles, the local communities can anticipate fresh perspectives and initiatives in addressing their needs and concerns. The run-off process exemplifies the democratic essence of Georgia politics, allowing voters to participate in the selection of their local representatives.