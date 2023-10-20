Tennessee high school football games to be streamed on NFHS Network

The NFHS Network will be streaming more than 50 TSSAA football games on Friday night in Week 10 of the regular season. These games will be available for fans to watch across the state of Tennessee, from East Tennessee to West Tennessee.

To subscribe to the NFHS Network and gain access to these live streams, fans can visit the website and choose from a yearly subscription for $79.99 or a monthly subscription for $11.99. This subscription grants full access to live regular season and postseason sports events happening across the country.

The NFHS Network is a live streaming service that focuses on providing coverage of high school sports events. While it is primarily used for sports, it can also be utilized for other types of events such as graduation ceremonies or school plays. The service operates on a subscription-based model.

Basketball and football are typically the most popular sports to be streamed on the NFHS Network, but other sports like soccer, volleyball, track and field, cross country, and bowling may also have live streams available depending on each school’s decision.

Fans can access the NFHS Network streams through their website or the NFHS Network app on platforms such as ROKU, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV. To watch the games on TV, viewers will need to log in using their NFHS Network account information.

Here are some of the matchups that will be streamed on the NFHS Network in Week 10:

– Alcoa vs. Maryville

– Blackman vs. Rockvale

– Brentwood vs. Independence

– Clarksville vs. Rossview

– Columbia Academy vs. Mt. Juliet Christian

– Dobyns Bennett vs. David Crockett

– Fairview vs. Sycamore

– Riverdale vs. Siegel

– Sullivan East vs. West Greene

These are just a few examples, and there are many more games available for streaming on the NFHS Network in Week 10.

Definitions:

– TSSAA: Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association

– NFHS Network: National Federation of State High School Associations Network

(Source: The Tennessean)