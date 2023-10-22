The Top 10 On-Demand Streaming Services: A Closer Look

In a recent survey conducted among over 2,000 cord-cutting readers, we gathered valuable insights into their preferred on-demand streaming services. While many of these services also offer live TV, we focused on identifying the top on-demand platforms.

According to our findings, here are the top 10 on-demand streaming services:

1. Amazon Prime Video – 70.7%

2. Netflix – 59.3%

3. Paramount+ – 50.4%

4. Hulu – 43.8%

5. Disney+ – 36.4%

6. Max – 33%

7. Apple TV+ – 27.2%

8. Showtime – 10.6%

9. Peacock – 5.7%

10. ESPN+ – 0.6%

Amazon Prime Video continues to dominate the market, with a significant 70.7% of cord cutters using the platform. While many subscribers primarily pay for Amazon Prime for its free shipping benefits, the diverse collection of movies and TV shows is seen as a valuable addition.

One notable surprise is the rapid growth of Paramount+, which secured the third position with a 50.4% usage rate. This success can be attributed to the platform’s appealing original content and extensive library of movies and TV shows.

We invite you to reflect on the provided list of streaming services. Does anything surprise you? Whether a service ranks higher or lower than you expected, this data highlights the preferences of cord cutters. Additionally, you may wonder if any specific streaming service not mentioned here deserves a spot in the top 10.

Definitions:

– Cord-cutters: individuals who have opted to cancel their traditional cable or satellite TV subscriptions in favor of streaming services.

– On-demand streaming services: platforms that allow users to access content at their convenience, without following a predetermined broadcast schedule.

Sources:

Survey of over 2,000 cord-cutting readers.