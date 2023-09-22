A recent study commissioned Mr Gamble, an online comparison site, has revealed the most Instagrammable cat breeds based on the number of hashtags associated with each breed on the popular social media platform. Here are the top contenders:

1. Ragdoll: With a staggering 19,337,394 Instagram tags, the Ragdoll cat breed takes the crown as the most Instagrammable cat. Known for their striking blue eyes and affectionate nature, Ragdolls have captured the hearts of many Instagram users.

2. Maine Coon: Coming in second place, the Maine Coon breed boasts an impressive 17,633,262 Instagram tags. These majestic cats, often referred to as gentle giants, are known for their large size, majestic tails, and distinctive tufted ears.

3. British Shorthair: The British Shorthair is a commonly recognized breed with a significant presence on Instagram, accumulating 15,094,891 tags. These cats are known for their round faces, dense coats, and charming personalities.

4. Scottish Fold: With 10,387,236 Instagram tags, the Scottish Fold takes the fourth spot on the list of most Instagrammable breeds. Characterized their unique folded ears, these adorable cats have gained popularity on social media for their cute and distinctive appearance.

It’s worth noting that Instagram tags do not solely determine a breed’s popularity or desirability. However, they provide insight into which breeds are capturing the attention of social media users. It is important to remember that each cat, regardless of breed, has its own unique qualities and charm that make it deserving of love and attention.

Sources:

– Mr Gamble’s research study