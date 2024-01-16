Unorthodox Places Where Celebrities Keep Their Awards

Many Hollywood stars take pride in displaying their prestigious awards, like Oscars and Grammys, in their homes. However, some choose to keep their awards in more unusual and unexpected places. Let’s take a look at where these celebrities store their accolades.

1. Kate Winslet: The talented actress keeps her Oscar in an unconventional spot – her bathroom! She enjoys giving her guests the chance to hold the award and even deliver their own acceptance speeches in front of the mirror.

2. Nicole Kidman: Nicole planned to keep her Emmys in her daughters’ bedrooms. However, her daughter Sunday insisted on earning her own achievements, so Nicole happily respected her decision.

3. Rosamund Pike: Rather than proudly displaying her awards, Rosamund buries them in her garden, allowing only a small part to be visible. She finds it uncomfortable to have them in her home and prefers a more cryptic approach.

4. Cuba Gooding Jr.: Initially, Cuba stored his Oscar in a temperature-controlled wine cabinet to prevent tarnishing. However, it is now on display in his screening room and has gained character over time.

5. Kevin Costner: Kevin took a unique approach to safeguarding his two Oscars – he kept them hidden in his underwear drawer. Eventually, he moved them to a specially designed shelf unit in his screening room.

6. Gwyneth Paltrow: Gwyneth prefers not to have her awards on display and keeps them tucked away in the back of a bookshelf in her bedroom. Seeing the award brings up uncomfortable memories associated with a challenging period in her life.

7. Anna Paquin: Anna also chooses to keep her award hidden away. She stores her Oscar next to her boots at the back of her closet, not wanting the attention that displaying it would bring.

8. Catherine Zeta-Jones: Instead of keeping her Oscar in Los Angeles, Catherine took it with her to her home in Bermuda. She believes her tropical paradise is a unique and fitting location for her prestigious award.

Each of these celebrities has their own reasons for storing their awards in these unconventional places. While some may find it peculiar, it reflects their personal preferences and the significance they attach to their accomplishments.