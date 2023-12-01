New Local Eateries Thrive After Influencer’s Visit

In the span of just one week, the culinary scene in Houston has undergone a remarkable transformation, all thanks to TikTok food critic Keith Lee. Lee’s rave reviews of six local spots have sparked a surge in customers, propelling these eateries into newfound fame.

The journey began at Stick Talk, where Lee’s rating averaged at an impressive 7.27 out of 10. Diners flocked to the restaurant, eager to experience the flavors that had captivated the influencer’s palate. Similarly, Butter Funk experienced a remarkable uptick in business after Lee’s video review went viral. Owner Aaron Johnson spoke of the overwhelming demand for their signature catfish dish, with sales surpassing expectations a long shot.

Moving on to Breakfast Klub, Lee’s rating skyrocketed to 9.65 out of 10, a testament to the establishment’s exceptional fare. Although his wife awarded it a perfect 10, the scores speak for themselves. The Puddery, a dessert shop, followed with an average rating of 7.8 out of 10. Lee, an admitted non-sweets person, expressed his astonishment at the quality of their offerings. The result? The Puddery experienced a surge in customers, causing lines to stretch out the door and around the corner before the shop even opened for business.

Owner Janel Prator revealed that the popular croffle was renamed the “Keith Lee croffle” in honor of the influencer’s visit. Their strawberry pudding became an instant hit, selling out in record time. Prator, amazed the sudden influx of customers, expressed her excitement for future business prospects.

